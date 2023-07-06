Resumes with ‘they/them’ pronouns more likely to be rejected, says report; Musk finds it ‘interesting’

A recent study has claimed that job applicants who have ‘they/them’ pronouns written on their resumes are more likely to be rejected by potential employers. According to the study, the use of such pronouns may be seen as futile and unnecessary, thus making the resumes more likely to be overlooked.

The study was originally published in March by Business.com but gained attention recently after Tesla boss Elon Musk commented “interesting” under the findings of this study on Twitter. Musk is seen as a strong critic of the so-called ‘woke’ culture and the usage of 'they/them' pronouns in corporate space.

Shocking revelations made by study

The study revealed how nonbinary individuals might end up getting lesser opportunities during their job search. The study, conducted in March, surveyed 400 nonbinary participants to understand their experiences and perceived prejudices related to their gender identities. Most participants preferred the use of 'they/them' pronouns on their resumes.