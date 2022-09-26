Researchers develop genetically modified purple tomatoes with anti-cancer properties

The arduous work of European scientists to develop a genetically modified purple tomato that is rich in antioxidants and has anti-cancer qualities has now been approved by US regulators.

Published in Nature Biotechnology, the development of this functional food can aid in the prevention of some major illnesses.

In its statement, the USDA claimed that there is a very small chance that this plant will endanger the US from plant pests, indicating that it can be used and grown in the country without any risk. The European researchers are thrilled with the news of tomatoes' getting a go-ahead from the USDA.

The year 2008 marked the successful development of purple tomatoes by researchers who extracted anthocyanins from Snapdragon flowers and then transformed them into red tomatoes to further produce purple-pigmented tomatoes.

The purple tomato contains a higher concentration of anthocyanins, which helps to protect the skin and internal organs from toxic toxins. The purple tomato's anti-inflammatory and antioxidant characteristics can also help stop age-related degenerative diseases, the Financial Express reported.

Additionally, studies imply that these substances might cause a threat to health problems like obesity. The researchers further claimed that the pigment does not impart any unique flavour or smell to the fruit, but gives a slightly acidic taste.

The researchers examined the research on the mice's diet in order to discover how long the developed tomato would last for a caner-prone mouse. They further discovered that feeding such tomatoes to animals increased their lives.

By 2023, it is anticipated that it will be available for sale in the United States.

(With inputs from agencies)

