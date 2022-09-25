Organisation wants meat-eating men 'banned from having sex'. Here's why

Many experts, studies, and organisations have long advocated against a non-vegetarian diet. They claim that meat is bad for the environment.

Now one organisation is taking activism further, and wants meat-eating men "banned from having sex". The animal rights organisation claims that men who wolf down meat significantly contribute to the climate crisis and are purveyors of "toxic masculinity".

Watch | Non-vegetarians, will you make changes to save Earth?

According to the German chapter of the animal rights organisation Peta, men are mostly to blame for the climate crisis since they consume more meat than women. It makes reference to a study published in the scientific journal PLOS One last year that revealed that males generate 41 per cent more greenhouse gases than women due to their eating habits.

The organisation suggests that women should "go on sex strike to save the world" and wants carnivorous men to be banned from reproducing.

"After all, every child not born saves 58.6 tons of CO2-equivalent per year," said Daniel Cox, Peta Germany's team leader for campaigns.

Also read | Red meat increases risk of heart diseases by 18%: Study

Germany, known for its love of bratwurst and schnitzel, has been outraged by the request for a sex ban on carnivorous men.

Alois Rainer, a master butcher and MP for the German Christian Social Union party, referred to the notion as "total nonsense."

The article was also featured on the front page of the best-selling tabloid newspaper Bild, which referred to it as a "crazy suggestion."

As quoted by Daily Mail, Cox further said, "Who doesn't know them, the suburban fathers handling beer bottles and barbecue tongs, who sizzle 70-cent sausages on their €700 grill."

Also read | ​​​​​​​'Change spending habits': Study reveals that men are worse for the planet

It is not just detrimental to the animals that Germany's "grill masters" believe that eating meat is the only way to demonstrate their "masculinity to themselves and their peers" he said adding "now there's scientific evidence that toxic masculinity also harms the climate."

The group is referring to remarks made by French politician from the Green Party Sandrine Rousseau, who last month called the outdoor grill a "symbol of masculinity."

Cox also proposes a heavy meat tax of 41 per cent for men in addition to the prohibition on sexual activity and reproduction.

"We recommend changing their lifestyle" to all fathers who continue to grill meat if they value their children's future and want them to thrive on livable earth, he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.