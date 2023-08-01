Relief for Australia as Great Barrier Reef stays off UNESCO danger list

A UNESCO heritage committee of scientific advisors has recommended that Australia's Great Barrier Reef be not placed on a list of world heritage sites that are in "danger". The committee, however, stressed that the 2,300-kilometre (1,243-mile) network of corals, the biggest in the world, remains under 'serious threat' from global heating and water pollution.

The committee's decision might come as a relief for Australia which has been lobbying for years to keep the reef off the endangered list as it could lead to losing its heritage status - thereby heavily affecting the tourism business.

Notably, the reef contributes over $4 billion to the Australian economy and supports some 64,000 jobs. Prior to COVID-19, over two million tourists visited the reef, located off Australia's northeast coast every year.

PM Albanese acknowledges more need to be done

"The draft decision cites 'significant progress' being made on climate change, water quality, and sustainable fishing – all putting the reef on a stronger and more sustainable path," said Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, reflecting on UNESCO's decision.

Albanese, however, acknowledged that the decision did not put the reef or its future "in the clear".

Albanese, who leads the centre-left Labor government in Canberra, said more steps were needed to maintain the status quo.

His government has already pledged over $800 million to protect the reef, withdrawn funding for dams and denied permission to a coal mine that could have potentially affected the reef's water quality.

It was last year in November that UNESCO suggested that the reef should be put on the danger list after frequent incidents of coral bleaching. Bleaching happens when the water warms too much, causing corals to expel the colourful algae living in their tissues and turn white.

Experts argue that the olive branch extended by the UN committee is an opportunity for Australia to step up and perform its duty to save the reef.

"UNESCO has kept the Australian and Queensland governments on probation. There's an opportunity for Australia to lift its game before it is required to provide a progress report...next year," said WWF-Australia Head of Oceans Richard Leck.

Leck was referring to the progress report that the UN panel has asked the Australian government to submit by February 2024 to show the developments it had undertaken to preserve the delicate ecosystem of the reef.

(With inputs from agencies)