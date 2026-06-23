/'Real alien s**t': F-15 pilot downed over Iran describes bizarre 'jellyfish' pattern of drones

A US F-15 pilot who ejected from his aircraft over Iran and was rescued in April has revealed the unrealistic view he saw at the moment. He shared the account with intelligence officials during a debriefing following the rescue operation. According to CNN, he saw multiple drones in the sky forming a pattern that appeared like jellyfish. “Multiple drones interconnected and moving as one with smaller drones below the bigger drones like legs," he said, according to sources who spoke to the outlet. It was "real alien sh*t," he reportedly said. The pilot's aircraft was shot down, and “one of the most daring search and rescue operations in US history" led to his retrieval, according to Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, the pilot's account has left US intelligence officials stumped, who are trying to explain what he possibly saw. The F-15 airman reportedly also described the scene as a “minefield of drones". One of the officers who was part of the debriefing asked, "Are you sure you saw what you are saying you saw?" a source told CNN. Experts say that if the pilot actually saw drones moving in a pattern like jellyfish, it shows Tehran has advanced immensely in its drone capabilities. The

US and Israel launched an attack on Iran on February 28. Also Read: ‘Will never return to pre-war conditions’: Iran says Hormuz will be under Tehran control



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In April, an F-15 carrying two crew members - the pilot and a weapons system officer – was downed by Tehran for the first time in the conflict. The pilot was rescued within hours. The other officer escaped to the mountains and was successfully rescued later.

US-Iran ceasefire deal for 60 days