Ramazan 2023: Check Iftar timings, time table and fasting hours in India

Ramazan 2023: The holy month of Ramazan is just around the corner. It is the holiest month of the Islamic calendar, when Muslims around the corner observe fast, pray and introspect. This month is believed to be the month in which the first verses of the holy Quran were revealed to Prophet Muhammad by Allah. During the whole month, Muslims fast from dawn to dusk every day, abstaining from food and water. The fast is broken at sunset with a meal called Iftar. This time family and friends come together and break their fast. But when is Ramazan starting? What are the Iftar timings? Check here for details.

The holy month commemorates Muhammad's first revelation. It lasts for 29 to 30 days. It is the month for charity and giving to those in need, meaning helping the poor and needy in the community.

The end of Ramazan is marked by the festival of breaking the fast, Eid al-Fitr.

When is Ramazan 2023 starting?

Ramazan's new moon in 2023 will begin on March 21 at 17:@30 GMT, with no sighting of any type being anticipated, Aljazeera reported.

It noted, "on the night of March 22, the new moon should be easily visible to the naked eye across many parts of the Middle East, North Africa, Western Europe and the America. The first fasting day is thus expected to be March 23 for those countries," adding that the new moon could be visible if the skies are clear across Afghanistan, India, Bangladesh, Iran and Pakistan.

The media outlet further mentioned that for countries if the moon is sighted, the first day will also be March 23, if not, then the first day will be March 24.

Ramadan begins: March 22, Wednesday

Ramadan ends: April 21, Friday

Laylat al-Qadr: April 17, Monday

Eid al-Fitr Start: April 22, Saturday

Here are India's cities-wise Sehri and Iftar timings, as per India.com.

Mumbai- 05:33 am to 06:49 pm

Delhi- 05:11 am to 06:32 pm

Chennai- 05:05 am to 06:20 pm

Hyderabad- 05:11 am to 06:29 pm

Bangalore-05:16 am to 06:34 pm

Ahmedabad- 05:33 am to 06:50 pm

Wishes to send to your loved ones:

Wishing you and your family good health and a warm spirit this Ramazan.

"On the occasion of holy Ramadan¸ I wish Allah is always there to support you through good and bad times and guide you towards the purpose of your life. Ramazan Mubarak to you."

"I wish from the bottom of my heart, that Allah answers all your prayers and blesses you and your family with happiness and peace in your life. Happy Eid Ul Fitr to you and your family. Eid Mubarak.”

"On the occasion of Ramazan, I wish that there is happiness and positivity surrounding you. Ramazan Mubarak to you."