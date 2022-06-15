Putin's guards carry his excrement and urine in special suitcase: Report

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos. WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of photos and videos shared on social media.



According to reports, agents from the Russian Federal Protection Service (FPS) carry President Vladimir Putin's excrement and urine in pockets whenever he travels and the agents collect the president's poop back to Moscow in a special suitcase to protect health secrets related to Putin's health.

The report which appeared in a French magazine said the practice has been in place since Putin visited France in 2017 and had met French President Emmanuel Macron at Versailles.

The French magazine reported that Russian embassy staff have been asked to maintain "absolute secrecy" amid intense pressure.

FPS agents are reportedly responsible for the security of top Russian officials. The Russian president's health has been a matter of speculation for months ever since the Ukraine war with some reports indicating that he might be suffering from cancer, however, it has never been corroborated and the Kremlin has repeated dismissed Putin's health rumours.

The bizarre phenomenon was earlier reported as a video surfaced online shared by a BBC journalist as two guards were seen coming out of the room with a guard carrying a special suitcase and they were followed by the Russian president along with two other guards.

A British media report had said Putin's strange practise has been continuing since he came to power and is seen as an attempt by Russian officials to conceal the president's health reports from falling into the hands of foreign intelligence services.

(With inputs from Agencies)

