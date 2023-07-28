Punjab floods reunite mother-son duo after 35 years

Jagjit Singh, a dedicated flood rescue volunteer from the Indian state of Punjab, had encountered countless lost-and-found stories in the past. However, during a mission last week, fate smiled upon him, leading to a momentous reunion with someone he had been separated from for over three decades - his mother, Harjit Kaur.

The heartwarming encounter took place at his maternal grandparents' house in a quaint Patiala village on July 20. Overwhelmed with emotions, Jagjit documented the touching reunion on Facebook. The long-awaited reunion brought tears of joy as mother and son embraced each other.

According to a report in The Times of India, Jagjit's life took a significant turn when he lost his father at the tender age of six months. After Harjit remarried, his paternal grandparents took him away when he was just two years old. Growing up, he was reportedly misinformed, being told that both his parents had tragically passed away in an accident.

However, the course of fate changed dramatically when Jagjit's aunt intervened, paving the way for the remarkable reunion with his mother.

"While I was in the rescue relief operations in Patiala, one of my aunts (bua) told me that my nani's (maternal grandmother) house was also in Patiala. She vaguely revealed that it was Boharpur village where my maternal grandparents might be living," Jagjit said.

Jagjit soon reached Boharpur and met his maternal grandmother, Preetam Kaur.

"I started asking her questions. She became suspicious initially but after she revealed that my mother Harjit had a son from her first marriage, I broke down. I said I was the unlucky son, one who could not see his mother for over three decades," Jagjit was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

Coincidentally, while serving as a devotional singer at the main gurdwara in Qadian, Jagjit Singh was called to Patiala to assist in flood rescue operations with his NGO, Bhai Ghanayia Ji, after the region was ravaged by the recent monsoon calamity.

The reunion in Boharpur village became a beacon of hope and a heartwarming conclusion to years of separation and uncertainty. Their story of reconnection touched the hearts of many, reflecting the enduring power of love and resilience in the face of adversity.

