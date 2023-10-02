Powerball jackpot prize hits estimated value of $1.04bn. Here's all you need to know about the next drawing

Powerball Jackpot Prize: The Powerball jackpot prize has risen to an estimated value of $1.04 billion after no one bought the latest drawing on Saturday (Sept 30) the night ended without a winner. This estimated prize heading to the next Powerball drawing on Monday (Oct 2), is the fourth-largest prize in the game's history.

The annuity prize is estimated worth $1.04 billion, whereas the second option, a sum paid to the winner right away is $478.2 million. Both are pretax estimates.

The winning numbers drawn on Saturday were 19, 30, 37, 44 and 46 with a red Powerball number 22. Although no tickets matched all six numbers, some players did win small prizes after purchasing tickets with partial matches, according to the game.

In a statement released on Sunday, Powerball said that more than 2.5 million tickets were purchased ahead of the latets draw wone some money.

Five tickets purchased in Florida, Maryland, Michigan and Pennsylvania matched all five numbers of white balls and won a prize of $1 million. Similarly, two other tickets won in Indiana and North Carolina matched all five white balls, but won $2 million prizes as the ticket holders bought them with the Power Play multiplier and an additional feature that increases earnings by the "multiplier factor" is on a given night. The multiplier factor of Saturday was 2x.

The Powerball jackpots have climbed the $1 billion mark twice: once in January 2016 when a $1.586 billion grand prize ticket was purchased in California, Florida and Tessesse; and again in November 2022, when a ticket purchased in California won the largest jackpot prize ever worth $2.04 billion.

The Powerball drawings happen weekly, on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 pm ET at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. Moreover, individuals can live stream on Powerball.com. The cost of each Powerball ticket is $2. They're available in 45 states of the United States, including the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands. The company Powerball says the odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9 million and the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

(With inputs from agencies)

