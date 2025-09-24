The former Human Resource Executive of Astronomer, Kristin Cabot, was caught in a romantic gesture with the company's CEO Andy Byron at a Coldplay concert in Boston. At that time, it was reported that her husband, Andrew, was in Japan. But it has now been revealed that he was at the same concert, in a separate box, with his girlfriend.

In July, Andy and Kristin were caught in the kiss-cam of the music concert. The video of the incident, which broke the internet, showed the duo canoodling, but they quickly shielded their faces as the camera turned to them.

Now, the Times has reported that the husband of Kristin was also present at the concert with another woman.

"He was in fact at the same Coldplay concert as Kristin. They had been separated and living apart for several weeks. It was amicable. Kristin was in the box with people from work, though it wasn’t a company box, and Andrew was actually there too with a date, with a woman who is now his girlfriend,” a source told the outlet.

"(Kristin) has felt like she can’t speak out as people in the middle of a divorce can’t say anything public,” the source added.

The source further claimed that Kristin was there with other people at work and she was noty having any affair with Andy. She knew it was inappropriate to behave that way with her boss as the head of HR,” the source continued, adding that the relationship (between Kristin and Byron) was just a “great friendship”.