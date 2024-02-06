'Pinkshirt couple' breaks up and fans can't keep calm. But who are they, really?

The 'Pink Shirt Couple', Cayden Christianson and Alyssa Eckstein, who have been creating content online together since 2021, have broken up.

The American couple, who got their name for donning pink t-shirts, first got their start on social media with TikTok videos. Later, they started producing long-form content on YouTube.

Following the release of a video titled "We Broke Up" on their official YouTube account, the pair confirmed their breakup on February 4. Cayden Christianson said, "We did break up, as a couple. We're still really close as friends and care very deeply about each other."

In the video, he continued by saying, “I think as individuals, as I said, the important thing is working on yourself, and when the other significant other doesn’t provide that or help better themselves or the other person, I think they might need time for themselves or apart, and I think that’s what’s best for us.”

He also announced that he would be creating his own channel as well with the name Pinkshirtsingle.

Throughout the video, the couple were seen becoming emotional several times.

The duo ended their latest video on a sweet note by sharing jokes with each other.

Fans are now eager to watch the two produce content on their own.

Netizens' response

The couple's breakup has left their fans saddened and disappointed because they enjoyed their content together.

Some of them also supported their decision as one user commented, “I was devastated to hear about the breakup, but I hope that you both find happiness and fulfilment in your lives moving forward. Sending love and support your way,”

How did the couple meet?

According to a YouTube blog post from May 2023, Christianson and Eckstein first got together in February 2021 while participating in the college swim team as student-athletes.

Over the course of several months, The two began creating TikToks and live videos together.

The duo said that after some time they had reached a stage where they could "creatively and financially pursue their dream full-time."

In March 2022, they finally relocated to Arizona, where they carried on producing content online on a variety of platforms.