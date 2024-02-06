Ukraine-born Miss Japan Karolina relinquishes title after news of affair with married man

Miss Japan beauty pageant winner Karolina Shiino has relinquished her title after her victory raised issues of race. Karolina is a Ukraine-born model who grew up in Japan.

Miss Japan gives up title

Her win at the global platform led to netizens raising questions of race and identity as many argue that she looks “too European” to win Miss Japan contest. After intense scrutiny on her life, there are now reports that she is currently in an affair with a married man. Race issues in addition to intense vigilance on her heritage has led to Karolina giving up on the coveted title.

Amid the furore, a local magazine published an expose alleging an affair between Karolina and a married influencer and doctor.

As the rumours picked pace, Karolina reportedly initially denied knowing the man was married, However, on Monday, organisers said she confessed to knowing about the man's marriage and family. She then apoligised for misleading the people and asked organisers to accept her title resignation, according to the Miss Japan Association.

In her statement of apology, Karolina said, "I am truly sorry for the huge trouble I have caused and for betraying those who supported me.”

What happens to the Miss Japan title?

The Miss Japan title will now remain vacant for the rest of the year, although there were several runner-ups.

What was the whole race controversy but?

On January 22, Karolina Shiino, a Ukraine-born won Miss Japan title. She became the first person of European descent to be given the honour. She was born in Ukraine before moving with her mother to Japan when she was five and taking on her step-father's Japanese last name.