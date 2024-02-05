Digital agency involved in Poonam Pandey's death stunt apologises: 'Our actions were driven by a mission'

The digital agency behind Poonam Pandey's death stunt has issued an apology on social media. The agency- Schbang- admitted to have orchestrated the recent ' fake death' stunt of the model-turned-reality tv star Poonam Pandey which was apparently aimed at creating awareness about cervical cancer. The move was criticised for being insensitive to those who have lost their loved ones to the disease and ignited a debate on ethics for using such tactics to encourage public discourse around cancer.



In a statement posted on Instagram, Schbang apologised for their actions specially to those who have faced or witnessed the challenges of cancer.



"Yes, we were involved in the initiative for Poonam Pandey to spread awareness about Cervical Cancer in collaboration with Hauterfly. To start off, we would like to extend a heartfelt apology - especially towards those who have been triggered as a result of having faced/having a loved one face the hardships of any kind of Cancer," a statement read.



"Our actions were driven by a singular mission - to elevate awareness about Cervical Cancer. In 2022, India registered 123,907 Cervical Cancer cases and 77,348 deaths. After Breast Cancer, Cervical Cancer is the second-most frequent malignancy affecting middle aged women in India," it added.