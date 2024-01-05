LIVE TV
ugc_banner

Cervical Health Awareness Month! Understanding HPV vaccination

WION Web Team
New Delhi, IndiaWritten By: Kirtika KatiraUpdated: Jan 05, 2024, 03:34 PM IST
main img

The month of January marks Cervical Health Awareness Month. Photograph:(Others)

Follow Us

Story highlights

The HPV vaccine, available in various formulations, primarily targets the most prevalent high-risk HPV strains linked to cervical cancer.

As January marks Cervical Health Awareness Month, the spotlight shines brightly on an essential preventive measure: HPV vaccination. Human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination stands as a critical defence against cervical cancer, fostering a healthier future for women worldwide.

Significance of HPV Vaccination

HPV, a common sexually transmitted infection, is a leading cause of cervical cancer. Vaccination against HPV not only offers protection against several strains of the virus but also acts as a shield against related health complications, including genital warts and other cancers that affect both men and women. It also protects against mouth, throat, head and neck cancers caused by HPV.

trending now

Understanding the HPV Vaccine

The HPV vaccine, available in various formulations, primarily targets the most prevalent high-risk HPV strains linked to cervical cancer. It is typically administered in a series of doses over several months to provide robust and lasting immunity.

The HPV vaccine is a game-changer in preventing cervical cancer. Health authorities recommend HPV vaccination for adolescents and young adults, ideally between the ages of 9 to 26. Immunisation during this age range maximises the vaccine's efficacy, offering optimal protection against HPV-related diseases.

Who Should Not Get the HPV Vaccine?

The HPV vaccine shouldn't be given during pregnancy. The vaccine is also not recommended if a person has an allergic reaction after the first HPV shot, or if a person has severe, life-threatening allergies. Also, people who are moderately or severely ill should wait until they feel better to get vaccinated for HPV.

Does the HPV Vaccine Have Any Health Risks or Side Effects?

The HPV vaccine has been found to be safe in many studies. And, the reported side effects are mild and non-life threatening. The most common side effects of HPV vaccines include soreness, swelling or redness at the injection site.

Some may also feel dizzy or faint after the shot. Staying seated for 15 minutes after the shot can lower the risk of fainting. Headaches, nausea, vomiting, fatigue or weakness also may occur.

Cervical Health Awareness Month serves as a reminder of the critical role of HPV vaccination in safeguarding women's health. Education, access, and community-driven initiatives are key in ensuring widespread understanding and uptake of this life-saving vaccine.

Disclaimer: Please note that the information provided on this website is for informational purposes only and is not intended as a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. The content provided on this website should not be used to diagnose or treat any health problem or disease. If you have or suspect that you have a medical problem, please contact your healthcare provider immediately. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read on a website.

Kirtika Katira

Meet Kirtika Katira, the multifaceted sub-editor at WION who seamlessly navigates the worlds of entertainment, fashion, beauty, and fitness. With an eagle eye for trends, she fearlessly dives into the ever-changing realms of style and aesthetics. As a self-professed fitness aficionado, she wholeheartedly embraces a holistic approach to life. Brace yourself as you join her on an enlightening journey as she effortlessly blends her passions into captivating stories that inspire and empower readers.

RELATED

Amsterdam 'fashion library' takes aim at clothes waste

Hermes is now offering a single paper envelope for $125

Meet Denmark's future queen, Australian-born Mary Donaldson who is a commoner

Topics