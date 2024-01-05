Cervical Health Awareness Month! Understanding HPV vaccination

As January marks Cervical Health Awareness Month, the spotlight shines brightly on an essential preventive measure: HPV vaccination. Human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination stands as a critical defence against cervical cancer, fostering a healthier future for women worldwide.

Significance of HPV Vaccination

HPV, a common sexually transmitted infection, is a leading cause of cervical cancer. Vaccination against HPV not only offers protection against several strains of the virus but also acts as a shield against related health complications, including genital warts and other cancers that affect both men and women. It also protects against mouth, throat, head and neck cancers caused by HPV.

Understanding the HPV Vaccine

The HPV vaccine, available in various formulations, primarily targets the most prevalent high-risk HPV strains linked to cervical cancer. It is typically administered in a series of doses over several months to provide robust and lasting immunity.

The HPV vaccine is a game-changer in preventing cervical cancer. Health authorities recommend HPV vaccination for adolescents and young adults, ideally between the ages of 9 to 26. Immunisation during this age range maximises the vaccine's efficacy, offering optimal protection against HPV-related diseases.

Who Should Not Get the HPV Vaccine?

The HPV vaccine shouldn't be given during pregnancy. The vaccine is also not recommended if a person has an allergic reaction after the first HPV shot, or if a person has severe, life-threatening allergies. Also, people who are moderately or severely ill should wait until they feel better to get vaccinated for HPV.

Does the HPV Vaccine Have Any Health Risks or Side Effects?

The HPV vaccine has been found to be safe in many studies. And, the reported side effects are mild and non-life threatening. The most common side effects of HPV vaccines include soreness, swelling or redness at the injection site.

Some may also feel dizzy or faint after the shot. Staying seated for 15 minutes after the shot can lower the risk of fainting. Headaches, nausea, vomiting, fatigue or weakness also may occur.

Cervical Health Awareness Month serves as a reminder of the critical role of HPV vaccination in safeguarding women's health. Education, access, and community-driven initiatives are key in ensuring widespread understanding and uptake of this life-saving vaccine.