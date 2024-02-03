Poonam Pandey is ALIVE! Says she faked her death to bring attention to cervical cancer

Poonam Pandey is Alive: Ever since Poonam Pandey's team shared a post about her sudden passing due to cervical cancer, many sensed something fishy going on behind the scenes. Her name trended across social media platforms for the entire day and many eagle-eyed netizens pointed out that the actress seemed completely fine during her last few public appearances. Several reports of her family going missing ever since the announcement, people not knowing where her mortal remains were being kept and the entire thing just being a PR stunt circulated across platforms.

On Saturday morning, Poonam Pandey finally took to social media and while putting a stop to all the speculations she revealed that she faked her death to bring attention to and raise awareness about cervical cancer.

While sharing the video, the controversial actress wrote, "Poonam Pandey is ALIVE and well! Her bold act aims to spotlight the urgency of regular screenings, early detection, and the power of knowledge in conquering this silent threat. Join us in celebrating her resilience and spreading the crucial message."

Check out the full video below!

In the video, she is seen saying, "I am sorry I have caused this tear and I am sorry to those whom I've hurt. My intension to shock everyone into the conversation we are not talking enough about, which is cervical cancer. Yes, I faked my demise. Extreme, I know. But suddenly, we all are talking about cervical cancer. Aren't we? It is a disease that silently takes your life and this disease needed this spotlight urgently. I am proud of what my death news has managed to achieve."

In another clip shared on her official Instagram handle, Poonam Pandey shared how, unlike other cancers, cervical cancer is preventable. She talked about HPV vaccination and why it is important for not just women but also men to take them during their teenage years.

In the caption, she wrote, "I feel compelled to share something significant with you all - I am here, alive. Cervical Cancer didn’t claim me, but tragically, it has claimed the lives of thousands of women who stemmed from a lack of knowledge on how to tackle this disease. Unlike some other cancers, Cervical Cancer is entirely preventable. The key lies in the HPV vaccine and early detection tests. We have the means to ensure no one loses their life to this disease. Let’s empower one another with critical awareness and ensure every woman is informed about the steps to take. Visit the link in the bio to delve deeper into what can be done. Together, let’s strive to put an end to the devastating impact of the disease and bring #DeathToCervicalCancer." Check out the full video below!

Netizens react strongly to Poonam Pandey's fake death post

There have been mixed reactions to the PR stunt. While some netizens are praising the controversial actress for talking about cervical cancer and raising awareness about the same, others are calling her out for faking her death and lying to the people for promotional content.

One user wrote, "Next time people won't take you seriously, you just destroyed your entire credibility" Another commented, "This was the most ridiculous way to promote something..." A third user wrote, "Damm THIS WAS A STUNT. it’s okay she wanted to make awareness, but well broke so many hearts with this STUNT!"

What is cervical cancer?

Cervical cancer is a type of cancer that occurs in the cells of the cervix, the lower part of the uterus that connects to the vagina. This form of cancer is often preventable and, when detected early, highly treatable.

Speaking exclusively to WION, Dr Mayank Aggarwal, Medical Oncologist at Venkateshwar Hospital, New Delhi, said, "Cervical cancer ranks as the second most prevalent cancer in Indian women, following breast cancer, and is associated with substantial death rates. The recent declaration by the finance minister to enhance preventive measures through HPV vaccination is a laudable initiative. Coupled with increased awareness, this endeavour is certain to contribute significantly to reducing the disease burden and improving healthcare in our nation. Moreover, HPV vaccination will play a role in lowering the incidence of other cancers, such as head and neck, anal cancer, and various gynaecological cancers."