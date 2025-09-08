/Pick a Card reading for Week Sep 7 - Sep 13: See what the Tarot cards are telling you

Here is how Pick a Card reading works. There are four cards in the main picture. Look at each card carefully, numbered 1 to 4. Then see which card resonates the most with you. When you are sure of which one it is, scroll down and check the reading next to the card number. The readings have been done by tarot card and Oracle reader Malvika Saxena. All the Best!

Card 1

Reconciliation, success and peace

This week, you are protected from all the negative forces beyond your control. All projects and partnerships are finally moving out of the obstacle phase and into the “Success” phase. Where there was disagreement before, you will finally see reconciliation and reach decisions. Towards the end of the week, I see peace and harmony restored in matters of your career or business. All in all, a successful action-packed week.

Card 2

Finally, a win after patience

There is great good fortune on the cards for you this week. Slow and steady wins the race is finally bearing fruit. There is happiness in the realisation that you have built a solid foundation when it comes to honing your skills. The things that were deemed as losses by you are now returning as large wins and trade-offs. You are in your element this week, and that is paying off in big ways. Go out and enjoy yourself; you deserve it.

Card 3

Put mental peace above everything

I see you working hard this week towards a new goal, a new career, a new job, or a new relationship. Be mindful of the people you meet this week and how they impact your mental health. There is a huge play of karma where the good you let out in the world will come back to you. More attention to your work is required as you are in your intuitive best phase, where answers and solutions are being handed to you.

Card 4

A friend wants to return