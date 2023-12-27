Patient sues dentist who carried out 20+ procedures in one sitting, disfiguring her mouth: Report

A patient from Minneapolis has sued her dentist who carried out four root canals, 20 dental fillings and fixed eight dental crowns in a single-day, leaving her face disfigured, reported Minneapolis Star-Tribune and multiple other news outlets. Kathleen Wilson, the patient, has filed the civil action against Dr Kevin Molldrem, of Molldrem Family Dentistry. She said Dr Molldrem treated her in July, 2020. The lawsuit has been filed in Hennepin Country District Court.

Wilson, who took help from another doctor for analysis of her case, has accused that Dr Molldrem grossly exceeded safe dosage levels of anaesthetia and then fudged records to hide this fact.

Dr. Avrum Goldstein, whom Wilson's legal team consulted for his opinion on Wilson's case, reportedly said that a thing like so many procedures in a single sitting was "impossible to achieve if … done properly."

Wilson suffered significant injuries after the five-hour session and had to visit other doctors in order to repair Molldrem's work that has been called "negligent". In her lawsuit, Wilson has sought USD 50,000 in damages.

Poor quality treatment

Dr Goldstein, whom Wilson's legal team retained for his expert advice, said that while Dr Molldrem's diagnosis of Kathleen's condition was correct, his treatment was of poor quality. Goldstein said in his report that there was decay in "virtually every tooth in her [Wilson's] mouth" noting that such a condition was quite rare. He further said that Dr Molldrem's treatment did nothing to improve Wilson's condition and did not prevent possibility that she would lose her teeth.

"Katie required a slow, thoughtful, careful and measured response to her disease. Trying to fill every hole in every tooth in her mouth in one visit is not only the antithesis of what was indicated, it is not humanely possible to achieve in an effective or constructive manner," said Goldstein in his report as reported by Minneapolis Star-Tribune. The expert added that it was "inconceivable" to address issues in 28 teeth in a single sitting lasting 5 and a half hours.

Moreover, maximum allowed dosage of anaethesia was 490 mg while Dr Molldrem administered 960 mg.

Dr Goldstein took a look at Wilson's records which said that Dr Molldrem administered eight tubes of anaesthetic. But Goldstein reportedly found that first dose itself was of eight tubes and in all 15 tubes of anaesthetetic was used. This points to a possibility that Dr Molldrem falsified the records.