7 people who took plastic surgeries WAY too far

Written By: Moohita Kaur Garg Updated: May 27, 2023, 09:26 PM IST

Plastic surgery is commonly used to enhance one’s appearance and boost self-confidence. However, there are cases where individuals have taken it to extreme levels. Let’s take a look.



Anthony Loffredo

Loffredo, known by the self-proclaimed moniker ‘black alien’, has undergone a series of extreme body modifications. He has chosen to remove his ears, nostrils, and a few fingers, sharpened his teeth to a point and dyed them a vivid purple colour. Additionally, his body is extensively covered in tattoos.

Pixee Fox

The 33-year-old former electrician from Sweden is known as the real-life Jessica Rabbit due to her striking resemblance to the iconic character. In her pursuit of achieving the look, she even got her six ribs removed to attain a remarkably slim waistline.

Erik Sprague

Sprague, known as ‘The Lizardman’, is an American freak show and sideshow performer, who has sharpened teeth, full-body tattoos of green scales, bifurcated tongue, subdermal implants and green-inked lips.

Jessica Alves

Previously known as Rodrigo Alves, the Brazilian-British television personality, now identifies as a woman. Alves gained fame as a human ‘Ken doll’. Prior to her transition, she underwent 103 cosmetic procedures to attain a look that mirrored the iconic appearance of the plastic Ken doll.

Dennis Avner

Known by the nickname ‘Stalking Cat’, Avner was obsessed with resembling a tiger. In pursuit of this goal, he underwent 14 surgical procedures, and held the world record for ‘most permanent transformations to look like an animal’. However, tragically, he passed away in 2012, having taken his own life.

María José Cristerna

Referred to as the ‘Vampire Woman’ or ‘Jaguar Woman’, Cristerna has undergone extensive modifications. About 96% of her body is covered in tattoos, while she has a split tongue, subdermal implants, several piercings, ear expansions, eye tattoos, scarification, and dental implants.

Ethan Bramble

Ethan Bramble, a 26-year-old internet personality from Australia, has extensively tattooed his body, with approximately 98% of his skin adorned with tattoos. Notably, he has even had his eyes tattooed black and got a forked tongue modification.



