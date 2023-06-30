Passengers can carry two sealed liquor bottles in Delhi Metro: DMRC

In what comes as good news for passengers, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has altered its rule of total prohibition on carrying alcohol in the trains, bar the airport line. According to a new circular released by DMRC, passengers will be allowed to carry up to two sealed alcohol bottles inside the premises and the coaches.

“Two sealed bottles of alcohol per person is allowed to be carried on the Delhi Metro at par with the provisions on the Airport Express Line," read the official notification.

The decision was taken after a committee comprising officials from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) (the agency responsible for the security of the Delhi Metro) reviewed an earlier order. The previous diktat stated that carrying alcohol was only allowed on the Airport Express Line, also referred to as the Orange Line.

"A committee comprising officials from CISF and DMRC have reviewed the earlier order. As per an earlier order, carrying of alcohol was banned in the Delhi Metro except on the Airport Express Line."

DMRC, however, asserted that the consumption of alcohol within the metro premises remains strictly prohibited and suitable action will be taken if anyone is found in violation of it.

"However, drinking alcohol inside Metro premises is strictly prohibited. Metro passengers are requested to maintain proper decorum while travelling. In case, any passenger is found behaving in an indecent manner under the influence of alcohol, suitable action shall be taken under the relevant provisions of law."



What is not allowed in the metro? DMRC has released a comprehensive list of prohibited items which includes banned chemicals, acids, explosives, corrosive, petroleum products and radioactive substances.

Guns, pistol, rifles or any kind of firearms and ammunition is not allowed. Inflammable solids and wet batteries also remain on the prohibited list. Cleavers, screwdrivers, wrenches, pliers, cutleries, daggers, knives, swords and other sharp objects. Animals and pets are also not allowed to board the metro.

What is allowed in the metro? Anything of daily use that does not fall in the banned category is allowed with the passenger. This includes computers, laptops, tabs, chargers, power banks and other electronic gadgets.

One packet of cigarettes and one lighter/matchbox per passenger is allowed. Similarly, women passengers can carry knives up to four inches in length for their safety.

Food items are allowed but eating them on the premises and metro coaches is not.

Baggage weighing not more than 15 kg and size not exceeding 60 cm length x 45 cm breadth x 25 cm height is allowed through the X-ray scanners.

(With inputs from agencies)