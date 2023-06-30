WATCH | PM Modi travels by Delhi metro to attend function

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday morning boarded the Delhi Metro, much to the surprise of passengers. The BJP leader took the yellow line of the metro to travel to the centenary celebrations of Delhi University.

PM Modi took to Twitter to share photos of his journey where he interacted with the young passengers and shared his happiness.

"On the way to the DU programme by the Delhi Metro. Happy to have youngsters as my co-passengers," tweeted PM Modi. Arrived at campus chatting: PM Modi After reaching the venue, the BJP leader, in his speech mentioned the metro journey and said he came to the campus "chatting" with his friends.

"Coming to the campus becomes more joyful when you travel with colleagues. Two friends together chatting about everything under the sun -- from Israel to Moon. Kaunsi film dekhi?(which movie did you see) OTT par wo series achhi hai? (Is that series worth watching on OTT) Wo wali reel dekhi ya nahi dekhi?(Have you seen that Instagram reel trend) So today, I also took Delhi metro to chat with my young friends," said PM Modi. On the way to the DU programme by the Delhi Metro. Happy to have youngsters as my co-passengers. pic.twitter.com/G9pwsC0BQK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 30, 2023 × PM Modi lauded the central university as a 'premier centre of learning' and reminisced about the old days when DU only had three colleges.

"Delhi University has completed 100 years when the nation celebrates 75 years of independence... Delhi University is not just a university, but a movement. This university has lived every movement and has brought life to every movement," said PM Modi.

The University of Delhi was established on 1 May, 1922 and has expanded to have 86 departments, 90 Colleges, and more than 600,000 students in the past 100 years. PM Modi travels by metro to attend centenary celebrations of Delhi University



Read @ANI story | https://t.co/UTqmomAY7Y#PMModi #delhiuniversity #DU #DelhiMetro pic.twitter.com/tMVHhJxdxh — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) June 30, 2023 × "There was a time when Delhi University had just 3 colleges, now it has more than 90 colleges. There was a time when India used to come under the list of fragile economies and today it is among the top 5 economies in the world. Today the number of girls studying in DU is more than that of boys," he added.

"The global recognition of Indian Universities is increasing today. In 2014, only 12 Indian universities were there in QS World University Rankings, now it has risen to 45. To improve the quality of educational institutes, we are working continuously. There were around 100 startups in India before 2014, today the number has crossed 1 lakh."

Notably, after the address, PM Modi took the metro again for the return journey.

(With inputs from agencies)