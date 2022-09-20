Passenger starts kicking window onboard Pakistani flight, causes panic - WATCH

The cabin crew and passengers on a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight were left stunned as a man caused major disruption during the journey from Peshawar to Dubai. In videos which are doing the rounds of social media, the man can be seen taking off her clothes and kicking the windows and seats of the aircraft while urging the staff to let him leave the flight after they had taken off.

#Watch: In a shocking incident, a passenger on a #Pakistan International Airlines (#PIA) #Peshawar to #Dubai flight created chaos midflight when he started kicking the aircraft's window, punching seats, and indulging in a brawl with the flight staff. @odysseuslahori @BushraGohar pic.twitter.com/sW1ILpUz5f — Mahar Naaz (@naaz_mahar) September 19, 2022 ×

The Dawn News reported that the man started to ask the crew on the PIA flight PK-283 to let him leave the premises just after the take-off. When he was denied, he started kicking the window and at one point, fell down on the floor and started praying for his safety on the aircraft.

The captain of the flight quickly contacted the air traffic controller of Dubai and asked for security in order to handle the man. According to ARY News, the passenger was tied to his seat for the rest of the journey as his actions resulted in panic between his co-passengers and a part of the crew.

ARY News also reported that the security officials detained the man once the flight landed in Dubai, and he was blacklisted following this incident. While there were no mentions of further punishment for his actions, the report claimed that he will have to pay a hefty fine for the incident.