/Pakistani officials' ‘viceroy-style’ Independence Day parade entrance draws backlash, netizens call it 'British Raj Vibes'

Pakistan's Independence Day celebrations in the capital came up with a dramatic parade after the CDA chairman and the Islamabad Inspector General of Police were seen arriving at the grand City Parade in a horse-drawn carriage. The IGP's act drew users with opinions on social media, considering it a scene borrowed from the colonial era.

The City Parade was organised by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration at the Old Parade Ground for Independence Day festivities. During the event, police squads, Jhang Dance Group, drum performers, and pipe and percussion bands provided the ceremonial spectacle.

A video of the event surfaced on social media showing the CDA chairman and Islamabad IGP riding into the venue in a horse-drawn carriage. The scene on social media became the centre of attention, attracting several netizens. Critics pounced on the visuals, mockingly comparing the arrival to that of colonial-era administrators and questioning whether the capital had momentarily slipped back to the era of the British Raj.

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Netizens react to video

Several social media users flooded their responses with mixed opinions in the comment section. One of the users said," This pompous protocol is a painful reminder of the unfair partition of India by the British Raj, which ended in August 1947. The colonial masters left India in August in a hurry. These symbols should have gone with them, but sadly they remain along with the vestiges of Brown Sahebs."



The next said, "Good idea. Save petrol. All VIPs shud use horse drawn buggies for movement in ISBD." Another said,"Decolonization needed ASAP in the true meaning of the word! But guess it suits the ruling elite!"



The next also said," Is this the Independence Day parade ? Or a British colonial rule symbol? Is this the way to celebrate Independence?? Lanat on all those Bastsrds who are celebrating slavery of us . We are stlll a slave . At least seeing these Bureaucrats impression is very clear."