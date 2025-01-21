In a tragic incident a Pakistani man in his late 20s, Muhammad Azeem, sustained severe injuries after being attacked by a lion while attempting to film a TikTok video inside the animal's cage at a breeding farm in Lahore's Sabzazar area.

Authorities revealed that Azeem entered the enclosure without the farm owner's permission to capture social media content, but his proximity to the lion led to a tragic encounter as reported by the news agency PTI.

Emergency response

The farm owner intervened promptly, rescuing Azeem and rushing him to a nearby hospital. His condition remains critical, highlighting the dangers of human interactions with wild animals, especially for social media stunts.

Concerns over social media stunts

This incident underscores growing concerns about the risks posed by social media trends encouraging dangerous interactions with wild animals.

Government action

The Punjab government has taken swift action following the incident. Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb announced legal proceedings against the farm owner, including the revocation of his breeding license. The attack has prompted stricter regulations on keeping and displaying big cats, such as lions, cheetahs, tigers, pumas, and jaguars.

New wildlife regulations

Last week, the Punjab government included big cats in Schedule II of the Wildlife Act of 1974, legally regulating their possession. Minister Aurangzeb emphasised the need to enforce minimum standards for housing these animals outside city limits.

She stated, "A strict ban has been imposed on displaying these animals on TikTok or other social media platforms. Minimum standards have been established for keeping them, and they must be housed outside city limits. Owners will be given time to relocate these animals; failure to comply will result in legal action and FIRs."

