Nine people, one birthday: This family in Pakistan blows the candles on the same day

Pakistani citizen Ameer Ali, whose family recently set a world record for having the same birthday, said that all his children were born naturally. The Mangi family from Larkana city shares the same birthday on August 1, according to the Guinness World Records on Monday (July 10). The family consists of Ameer, his wife Khudeja and their seven children who have their birthdays on August 1.

As per the Guinness World Records report, Ameer said that he did not intentionally plan for his children to be born on the same day. 'A gift from God' The children of the family are- Sindhoo, female twins Sasui and Sapna, Aamir, Ambar, and male twins Ammar and Ahmar. They are between the ages of 19-30 with Sindhoo being the eldest child.

Ameer said that he and Khudeja were equally surprised when each successive birth occurred on the same date. The couple saw this as a "gift from God." The report said that none of the children were delivered prematurely via caesarean section, nor was Khudeja’s labour ever induced early.

August 1 is even more special for Ameer and Khudeja as it’s also their wedding anniversary. They were married on this date in 1991, one year before their eldest daughter Sindhoo was born. Ameer said he was surprised and delighted after Sindhoo was born on August 1, sharing the same birthday as him and his wife.

The twin boys Ammar and Ahmar were born in 2003, five years after twin girls Sasui and Sapna were born. This is the fifth verified example of a mother producing two sets of twins with coincident birthdays, equalling the record for the most twin siblings born on the same day. Another record set by family The Mangi family children also hold the record for the most siblings born on the same day. This record was previously held by five children from the Cummins family in the United States- who were all born on February 20.

The children in the Cummins family were born between 1952 and 1966.

