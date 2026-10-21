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Turkey, Qatar, Pakistan and Indonesia sign 'Badr' defence cooperation pact in Doha

Ajaypal Choudhary
Edited By Ajaypal Choudhary
Published: Oct 21, 2026, 19:55 IST | Updated: Oct 21, 2026, 19:56 IST
Turkey, Qatar, Pakistan and Indonesia sign 'Badr' defence cooperation pact in Doha

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Antalya on April 17, 2026. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Turkey, Qatar, Pakistan and Indonesia signed a defence cooperation pact in Doha to strengthen military production, training and research, as Turkey, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia also pursue a separate defence arrangement.

Turkey, Qatar, Pakistan and Indonesia signed a defence cooperation agreement in Doha on Wednesday to strengthen their military capabilities and expand collaboration in defence production, training and research, Turkey's Defence Ministry said.

The four countries signed the Badr Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to deepen cooperation and develop stronger partnerships, according to the ministry.

The agreement aims to expand cooperation in military production, research and development, technical training and joint military exercises.

“The agreement holds substantial economic importance,” the ministry said, adding that the accord would help strengthen defence industries and improve military capabilities.

“By leveraging the unique military production capabilities of each country, the initiative will facilitate cooperation and integration, enhance defence industrial capacities, and enable the fulfilment of the needs of allied and friendly nations,” it added.

Turkey, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia's defence arrangement

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About the Author

Ajaypal Choudhary

Ajaypal Choudhary

Ajaypal Choudhary

Driven by a deep interest in international politics and geo-economics, Ajaypal Choudhary writes on and analyses a wide range of subjects from geopolitics and the global economy to ...Read More

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