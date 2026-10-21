/Turkey, Qatar, Pakistan and Indonesia sign 'Badr' defence cooperation pact in Doha

Turkey, Qatar, Pakistan and Indonesia signed a defence cooperation agreement in Doha on Wednesday to strengthen their military capabilities and expand collaboration in defence production, training and research, Turkey's Defence Ministry said.

The four countries signed the Badr Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to deepen cooperation and develop stronger partnerships, according to the ministry.

The agreement aims to expand cooperation in military production, research and development, technical training and joint military exercises.

“The agreement holds substantial economic importance,” the ministry said, adding that the accord would help strengthen defence industries and improve military capabilities.

“By leveraging the unique military production capabilities of each country, the initiative will facilitate cooperation and integration, enhance defence industrial capacities, and enable the fulfilment of the needs of allied and friendly nations,” it added.

Turkey, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia's defence arrangement

In August, Turkey, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed a separate defence agreement under which an attack on one party constitutes an attack on all.