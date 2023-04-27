Over $9,000 per month for internship? This company's offer was lucrative in 2022

Scientific evidence is not needed to say that a majority of people sulk with their salary. People always complain that they don't get paid enough for their job. Forget employees, the rookies, who are planning to enter a particular industry, often whine over the unpaid internships, offered by the employers.

And if you are one of those, this story might interest you. A report from jobs data site Glassdoor revealed that online payment processor Stripe will pay the interns the most this year, with an average monthly internship salary of over $9,000 per month, which means $100,000 in the person stays on the same job and remuneration for a year.

A lot of companies don't pay the interns, and rather offer a job once the internship is completed. This is quite common in the current economic crosscurrents, with the job market becoming tougher.

But still, there are companies that stand out and pay the interns in fact, Glassdoor data shows that 87 per cent of paid interns reported at least $15 per hour in 2022, and the average intern actually made $24.63 per hour (an 11 per cent increase from the average pay of $22.17 in 2021).

Glassdoor, which is an American website where current and former employees anonymously review companies, listed 25 highest-paying internships that aim at helping students and new grads identify companies.

From technology to social media, the list covers several sectors, and some of the companies in the list are Meta, Snap, TikTok, Stripe, Coinbase, Amazon, and Microsoft.

Notably, these companies have not verified the salaries mentioned in the list, which is last year. And also there is no confirmation about whether or not these companies are actively hiring for internships right now.

