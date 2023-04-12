OpenAI offers up to $20,000 bounty for finding bugs in its chatbot ChatGPT

OpenAI, the creator of sensational chatbot ChatGPT, on Tuesday, announced that it is offering a monetary reward of up to $20,000 to its users who can spot and report the vulnerabilities present in its artificial intelligence systems.

The OpenAI Bug Bounty programme went live on Tuesday and announced that the monetary rewards will be handed over to people on the basis of the severity of the bugs reported by them. The rewards will start from $200 and will vary on the size of the bugs uncovered.

It will range from $200 for “low-severity findings” to $20,000 for “exceptional discoveries”.

The company said the programme is being rolled out because it believes “transparency and collaboration” are important for finding vulnerabilities present in its technology.

“This initiative is an essential part of our commitment to developing safe and advanced AI,” read the blog post by Matthew Knight, OpenAI’s head of security. “As we create technology and services that are secure, reliable and trustworthy, we would like your help,” he added.

Bug bounty programmes are often used by technology companies to encourage ethical hackers and programmers to report the bugs present in their software systems.

As per the details shared on the bug bounty platform Bugcrowd, researchers have been invited by OpenAI to review ChatGPT's certain functionality and the framework of the way in which the systems developed by OpenAI communicate and share data with third-party applications.

The programme does not include malicious or incorrect content produced by OpenAI systems.

The programme doesn't come as a surprise because recently president and co-founder of OpenAI, Greg Brockman, had tweeted that OpenAI had been “considering starting a bounty programme” or network of “red-teamers” to spot weak spots.

The comments were made by him in response to a post written by a 22-year-old jailbreak prompt enthusiast, Alex Albert. Albert's website includes written prompts which help to break the safeguards of chatbots like ChatGPT.

“Democratised red teaming is one reason we deploy these models,” wrote Brockman.

The announcement comes days after Italy banned ChatGPT alleging a breach of privacy rules by the platform and prompting regulators from different European countries to closely study generative AI services.

ChatGPT, developed by Microsoft Corp-backed OpenAI, took the world by storm after it was launched in November and has left many users amazed with its quick responses to the questions asked and caused distress to some with its inaccuracies.

