Oops, busted! Bag thief in Barcelona caught after stealing live on TV - Watch

An interesting video of a bag thief in Barcelona, Spain went viral on social media platforms. The man was caught as the clip of him stealing was aired live on TV. The video showed how smartly he filched a stranger's bag.

The viral incident happened when Spain's public broadcaster TVE news station was speaking to a tourist on the city's Sant Miquel beach.

When the tourist was questioned about his love for the city, the crime can be seen taking place in the background.

Media reports have claimed that the police have used the same footage to track down the culprit. On Sunday, the local police the Guàrdia Urbana revealed that they reviewed the footage to identify the thief.

Guàrdia Urbana in a statement: "Thanks to a video published [...] on social media and the victim's complaint, today we identified and charged the perpetrator of a theft on Sant Miquel beach".

Reports have also claimed that the stolen possessions were returned to their owner.

Nos llega vídeo propagandístico de la televisión pública #españa, intentando “ blanquear “la situación de #inseguridadciudadana en #barcelona y la realidad se impone en directo. Ni los medios de comunicación públicos o subvencionados lo pueden ocultar aunque se esfuerzan. pic.twitter.com/PMobiNhOPx — Politeia (@Politeia_ESP) August 14, 2022 ×

As far as the statistics are concerned such crimes are quite common in the tourist-favourite Barcelona city in Spain.

The city has become a street crime hotspot, with approximately 225 thefts reported every day between January and the end of May 2022.

Reports say that 27 cases of violent theft were recorded in the same period.

