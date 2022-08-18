'The Calvine Photo': A myth or 'world's clearest' UFO photo that it released after 30 years?

'The Calvine Photo' which is said to be the world's clearest UFO has been finally released 30 years after it was taken by two hikers in the Scottish Highlands.

The image claimed to be of an Unidentified flying object (UFO), was snapped on August 4, 1990, and was handed over to Scotland's Daily Record newspaper. Eventually, it was given to the Ministry of Defence (MoD)) of the country.

Reports have claimed that the image was never available in the public domain, until now.

In the black and white image, a giant diamond-shaped object can be seen in the sky, which is said to be a UFO. Some described it as the "world's best" UFO image.

Reports have mentioned that it was found after years of research by academic and journalist Dr David Clarke. There's no information that why the image was never made public.

People on Earth are intrigued by the possibilities of extraterrestrial (alien) life in the solar system. Experts and astronomers are trying to gather evidence to understand whether or not life may occur outside Earth and which did not originate on Earth.

There have been myths, several claims and counterclaims over the existence and sightings of UFOs and aliens. But so far, there's no concrete evidence.

Recently, NASA officially joined the hunt for UFOs. The space agency in June announced a new study that will recruit leading scientists to examine unidentified aerial phenomena.

NASA said that the project will begin early this fall and last around nine months, focusing on identifying available data, how to gather more data in future, and how they can analyze the findings to try to move the needle on scientific understanding.

During the time of the announcement, Daniel Evans, the NASA scientist responsible for coordinating the study, told reporters on a call: "Over the decades, NASA has answered the call to tackle some of the most perplexing mysteries we know of, and this is no different."

