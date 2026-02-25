/OnlyFans model María Julissa denies she is the girlfriend responsible for El Mencho's downfall: 'Fake News'

A Mexican OnlyFans and Instagram model has denied that she was the girlfriend who led the police to Mexico’s most notorious cartel boss Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera Cervantes. After his arrest, viral posts along with an AI photo spread across Spanish social media claiming that María Julissa was the alleged lover of the cartel boss. She clarified in a social media post, “I want to make it absolutely clear: I have nothing to do with that situation. The information going around is false and lacks foundation. I ask that you all not fall for fake news and always look to reliable sources and officials." It is unclear how she got dragged into the matter and was called out as El Mencho's girlfriend. Earlier, Mexico’s Defence Secretary Ricardo Trevilla told reporters that one of his lovers helped Mexican agents track down Oseguera, who managed to elude officers all this time.

El Mencho's lover tipped off officials

Trevilla revealed that they tracked down a man close to a woman who was taken to Tapalpa, a mountainside getaway community in Jalisco. After she left the resort, El Mencho and his men remained in the compound. Mexican military deployed the National Guard's Special Immediate Reaction Force, which soon led to gunfire between the two groups. The forces did not enter Jalisco "to keep the secret and thus retain the element of surprise," Trevilla said.

El Mencho was killed in the ensuing operation described as "pretty violent" The police recovered an arsenal of assault weapons and two rocket launchers. This triggered the cartel to go on a rampage across Jalisco and other Mexican states. More than 70 people lost their lives in the violence. Trevilla told the media that a confidante of one of Oseguera's girlfriends tipped off officials, who helped plan the raid.