Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /WATCH | Buildings ablaze, gunshots, curfew for residents - violence erupts in Mexico after drug cartel leader dies

WATCH | Buildings ablaze, gunshots, curfew for residents - violence erupts in Mexico after drug cartel leader dies

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Feb 23, 2026, 18:25 IST | Updated: Feb 23, 2026, 18:25 IST
WATCH | Buildings ablaze, gunshots, curfew for residents - violence erupts in Mexico after drug cartel leader dies

Images shared by locals Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Violence erupted across Mexico after CJNG leader El Mencho died in custody, triggering arson, gunfire and blockades in multiple states, including Puerto Vallarta, as authorities imposed curfews and heightened security.

Mexico is currently under mayhem as members of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), one of the most powerful and feared criminal organisations in the country, unleashed a wave of violence across 20 Mexican states. The members have torched businesses and erected burning blockades in retaliation for the killing of their leader, Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, better known as "El Mencho". He died in custody on Sunday (Feb 22).

El Mencho, Mexico's most wanted man, was seriously injured in a firefight between his bodyguards and the military commandos deployed to capture him. As per the defence ministry, at least six of El Mencho's security guards were also killed, and three members of the Mexican military were injured. As news of El Mencho's death spread, members of his cartel launched attacks in many towns and cities where the CJGN is active.

Videos shared by the locals on the internet showed plumes of smoke rising above several towns and cities, including the beach resort of Puerto Vallarta, a popular tourist place.

As per the local media, the tensions escalated when a man came running into the airport to seek shelter after they had heard gunshots. In many towns, streets were deserted as local authorities told residents to seek shelter in their homes. Videos showed black smoke billowing from burning cars in several neighbourhoods, with one tourist describing the scene as looking "like a war zone".

About the Author

Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

Share on twitter

Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

Trending Topics