/WATCH | Buildings ablaze, gunshots, curfew for residents - violence erupts in Mexico after drug cartel leader dies

Mexico is currently under mayhem as members of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), one of the most powerful and feared criminal organisations in the country, unleashed a wave of violence across 20 Mexican states. The members have torched businesses and erected burning blockades in retaliation for the killing of their leader, Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, better known as "El Mencho". He died in custody on Sunday (Feb 22).

El Mencho, Mexico's most wanted man, was seriously injured in a firefight between his bodyguards and the military commandos deployed to capture him. As per the defence ministry, at least six of El Mencho's security guards were also killed, and three members of the Mexican military were injured. As news of El Mencho's death spread, members of his cartel launched attacks in many towns and cities where the CJGN is active.

Videos shared by the locals on the internet showed plumes of smoke rising above several towns and cities, including the beach resort of Puerto Vallarta, a popular tourist place.