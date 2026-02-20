LOGIN
Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Feb 20, 2026, 22:21 IST | Updated: Feb 20, 2026, 22:21 IST

Trump said he is considering a limited strike on Iran as USS Abraham Lincoln and USS Gerald R. Ford, along with destroyers and advanced aircraft, move toward the Middle East.

(Photograph: AFP)

Amid an intense situation over the nuclear deal with Tehran, US President Donald Trump said on Friday (Feb 20) that he may be "considering" a limited strike on Iran. "I guess I can say I am considering that," he said when asked about such a military campaign. Amid this, major warships have been reported heading towards the Middle East.

(Photograph: AFP)

The nuclear-powered USS Abraham Lincoln was seen heading towards Iran. The warship has the capacity to carry more than 65 aircraft. It can carry around 5,700 crew members and has a length of 333 meters.

(Photograph: AFP)

Another nuclear-powered warship, USS Gerald Ford, was seen in the Atlantic Ocean and was heading towards the Middle East. It can carry 4,550 crew members and is 337 meters long. It can carry 75+ aircraft.

(Photograph: AFP)

Other than these two warships, USS Michael Murphy, USS Spruance and USS Franc E Petersen Jr were also reported heading towards Iran.

(Photograph: AFP)

USS Bainbridge, USS Mahan, and USS Winston S Churchil were also reported heading towards the Middle East amid the tensions.

(Photograph: AFP)

Two fighter jets: F35C Lightning II and FA/18 Super Hornet were reported to be on the warships. Other than these, EA-18G Growler (electronic warfare aircraft), E-2D Hawkeye (early warning aircraft), and MH-60 Seahawk (anti-submarine and anti-ship helicopter) were reported to be onboard.

