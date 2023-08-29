One in five employees are ‘loud quitting', shows survey

A recent survey conducted by Gallup has revealed a significant inclination among workers to seek new employment opportunities with one in five opting for "loud quitting", a term used for employees who are "not afraid to show" their discontentment towards their jobs and actively quit. The data highlights the rise of "loud quitting" or active disengagement, with 17 percent of North American workers falling into the category of "loud quitting". This represents a two-point increase from 2021.

The survey covered respondents from both the United States and Canada, and it indicated that 47 percent of them are actively searching for a different job. Moreover, a substantial 71 percent of these respondents believe that it is the right time to hunt for a new job, media reports said. On a global scale, the figures are relatively comparable, with 51 and 53 percent respectively;

Influence of remote work

Gallup's Chief Workplace Scientist, Jim Harter, has spoken about the evolving dynamics of the work environment, marked by increased remote and hybrid work arrangements.

"With a massive increase in the work-life blend through more fully remote or hybrid work, the job of managing has never been more complex – and never more important. Fully remote and hybrid employees are more highly engaged than fully on-site employees. But they also report higher stress and a higher tendency to be watching for other jobs,” Harter reportedly said.

"Quick quitting" trend

Another report pointed out a concerning trend dubbed "quick quitting". Under this concept, a number of employees leave their positions within a year of joining an organisation. This has raised concerns about employee retention and engagement.

Gallup's findings indicate that workers in North America, particularly the United States and Canada, exhibited higher engagement levels last year compared to the global average.

Approximately 31 percent of North American workers reported thriving in their work environments in 2022. While this figure decreased slightly from last year, it remained significantly higher than the global engagement rate of 23 percent.

Link between engagement and stress

Gallup's analysis also underscored the significant impact of employee engagement on stress levels. The study revealed that engagement has 3.8 times more influence on employee stress compared to where they work. This finding suggests that fostering engagement can contribute to reducing stress among workers.