A B.Tech student in Odisha has been apprehended for reportedly trying to smuggle 22 kilograms of ganja in order to fund an iPhone for his girlfriend on her birthday. The incident occurred in Malkangiri district, Odisha, where he was intercepted by police during routine patrolling.

According to a report in Odisha TV, the arrested individuals, identified as Dhiren Kumar, a B.Tech student, along with his accomplice, were nabbed while officers were on MV-79 patrol duty on Saturday. After officers caught them, it was discovered that they were reportedly transporting 22kg of ganja to sell with the intention of raising money.

The police's MV-79 patrol team caught the student

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Investigators said Dhiren planned to use the earnings to buy an expensive iPhone as a birthday gift for his girlfriend. Police said the duo was carrying several packets of ganja when they were stopped and searched by the MV-79 patrol team. The contraband was seized, and both were arrested and later produced in court.

Police sources indicated that the student admitted that Dhiren needed quick money and resorted to illegal smuggling to fulfil his birthday wish for his girlfriend. Cops warned that such actions not only violate the law but also ruin the academic careers of the students.

In response to the incident, police continued their investigation, expecting further leads in the cannabis supply chain.

Cops booked for bid to smuggle tobacco into the Central Jail

In a separate incident on November 12, a police officer posted at the Ladhowal police station was booked for his suspected involvement in an attempt to sneak one kg of tobacco into the Central Jail, Ludhiana. The suspect was identified as the Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Major Singh, whose smuggling attempt was thwarted by jail staff on November 12.

According to a report in the Tribune, the incident took place shortly after an accused, Sukhdev Singh, alias Sukha, from Bholewal Jadid, was brought to the jail on judicial remand in an Excise Act case. Assistant Jail Superintendent Daulat Ram said that during a routine check of Sukha’s belongings, jail officials discovered one kilogram of tobacco concealed in the bag he was carrying.

When questioned, Sukha alleged that ASI Major Singh handed him the bag while escorting him to the jail and instructed him to keep it until someone inside came to collect it. He insisted he was unaware of what the bag contained.