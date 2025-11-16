/SHOCKING! Indian Sikh woman on pilgrimage to Pakistan converted to Islam, married local resident: Police

In response to the incident, police from Kapurthala district stated that her disappearance is being investigated in India's Punjab state. The official confirmed that the 48-year-old victim, identified as Sarabjeet Kaur, was among approximately 2,000 Sikh pilgrims from India who travelled to Pakistan via the Wagah border to attend the festivities related to the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. When pilgrims returned home on November 13, it was discovered that Kaur was missing.

“Kaur contracted marriage with Nasir Hussain of Sheikhupura district, some 50 kms from Lahore, a day after her arrival in Pakistan on November 4 and declared that she converted to Islam and married out of free will,” a senior police officer in Lahore told the news agency PTI.

“The couple has gone into hiding and police are searching for them,” he added. Surprisingly, when the officer was questioned whether the intelligence agencies took the couple into custody, he refused to make any remark, repeating that the police are trying to find the duo.

Meanwhile, a copy of her Nikah nama (marriage certificate) showed that Kaur (whose Muslim name now is Noor) married Nasir Hussain, a resident of the Farooqabad area of Sheikhupura. In a video circulated on social media, Kaur claimed that she “loves” Nasir Hussain and she had been knowing him for nine years through social media.

She stated that she is divorced and wishes to marry him. Appearing before Judicial Magistrate Muhammad Khalid Mahmood Warriach, Kaur said she had not been abducted and was “happily married to Nasir Hussain,” as seen in the video.

Kaur hails from Amanipur village in Punjab’s Kapurthala district. Meanwhile, police in Punjab said her disappearance is being investigated.

What do cops reveal about the woman?

According to officials, she was issued a passport by the Regional Passport Office in Jalandhar in January 2024. Kapurthala ASP Dheerendra Verma said the case is under investigation, adding that there is no information suggesting she converted.

Another police officer earlier revealed that Kaur is facing three cases of cheating and fraud, two in Kapurthala City Police Station and one in Kot Fatta Police Station in Bathinda. “However, proceedings of these cases in courts are almost over,” the officer added.

Previously, it was revealed that for the past many years, Kaur's husband has been living abroad and she has two sons. The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee secretary of India, Partap Singh, stated that they had just forwarded the list of pilgrims, and it's the government's duty to carry out background checks, as Kaur's case is not the first one.