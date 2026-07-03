/Oceans were hottest in June 2026, pushing humanity towards a doomsday scenario

Super El Niño has driven ocean temperatures to record levels, with two agencies reporting that they touched new highs last month. Scientists have warned that this is just the beginning and the ocean surface could get even hotter. The data was confirmed by the Copernicus Climate Change Service and the Copernicus Marine Service. “With ocean temperatures at these levels and El Niño on the horizon, we are likely to see more temperature records fall in the coming months,” said Copernicus Climate Change Service director Carlo Buontempo in a statement. He warned that the world is entering "uncharted territory."

According to both Copernicus observation programs, global ocean temperatures in June 2026 surpassed those recorded in 2023 and 2024. Experts said that this "unprecedented level of warming" was due to climate change and El Niño. Scientists had earlier warned that El Niño would assume monstrous proportions in 2026, leading to extreme heat across the globe, along with floods and droughts. It is expected to be the worst one in over 150 years. The effects are already being felt in Europe, India and the United States.

Ocean temperature surged to a record high

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Average ocean temperatures touched nearly 21 degrees Celsius last month. What we are seeing are the effects of climate change, and the world's oceans are facing the full brunt. Greenhouse gas emissions have surged and trap infrared radiation in the Earth’s atmosphere. But it retains only a tiny bit of it, with the excess heat being absorbed by the oceans. They are taking in more than 90 per cent of this excess heat generated by humans, according to reports.

Why this is killing oceans and consequently humans?

The oceans protect us by soaking up the excess heat because of their incredibly high specific heat capacity. However, as they continue to warm, their ability to do this is adversely affected. They become incapable of absorbing CO2 over time. The ill health of the oceans means there is more CO2 left in the atmosphere, which accelerates global warming, creating a loop where oceans are further degraded. With more heat remaining in the atmosphere, conditions deteriorate, creating an unlivable environment.

Heat dome