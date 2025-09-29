/NRI couple apologises, leave India after kissing video at garba goes viral on social media

An Indian-origin couple from Australia has issued an apology on Monday (Sep 29) after a video of them kissing during a Garba event in Vadodara, Gujarat, went viral on social media. The video also triggered criticism for the couple online. The clip, made on Sep 26 at the United Way Garba in Kalali ground, shows that the couple is dancing energetically before the husband lifts his wife and kisses her on the lips. This event is one of the world’s biggest Navratri celebrations and draws around 30,000-35,000 people every night, including many NRIs.

As the video went viral on social media, some online users called it “obscene” and said that it disrespected the religious and cultural spirit of the Navratri festival. While some people defended the act, calling it a simple display of affection and not offensive.

Several people also filed complaints at the Atladra Police Station against the Indian-origin couple. The police then tracked down the couple and called them in. Following the backlash, the couple submitted a written apology at the station and admitted their mistake. After the apology, they were allowed to leave without any legal case. A senior officer confirmed that the two later returned to Australia.

Police also state that the man and woman were married for 16 years and are the parents of two children. Currently, they are based in Australia and had travelled to Vadodara to visit their parents and participate in the garba celebrations.