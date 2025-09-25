/Massive sinkhole opens in Bangkok, swallows cars, electricity pole - WATCH

A huge sinkhole about 50 metres deep opened near Vajira Hospital in Bangkok on Wednesday (Sep 24), swallowing many cars and electricity power poles. Authorities took strict action and quickly sealed off the area. The collapse happened on Samsen Road, and it is linked to the construction site of a nearby railway station. The incident occurred around 7 AM in the morning and videos of the incident soon spread on social media. The footage showed traffic stopped suddenly as the road caved in and the water burst from the broken pipes. Several live electricity power cables were seen hanging dangerously.

The sinkhole eventually stretched across the entire road, and a white truck on the left was hanging on the edge of the road. Patients from the hospital and residents of nearby apartments were evacuated to safe places for safety.

Meanwhile, Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt confirmed that no one was injured in the incident. However, three vehicles were damaged, he said in a social media post. He also announced that outpatient services at Vajira Hospital would remain closed until Thursday (Sep 25), while inpatient and emergency services continued as usual.

Officials said that the road collapse was caused due to the ongoing railway station construction. The incident occurs during heavy rains in Bangkok, as Super Typhoon Ragasa moves toward the Mekong Delta. The Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rain and thunderstorms in the city from Tuesday to Thursday.