Infection cases caused by drug-resistant ‘nightmare bacteria’ surged nearly 70% between 2019 and 2023, according to a new report from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention scientists. The findings were published on Monday in the Annals of Internal Medicine, in which researchers noted that the rise was largely attributed to bacteria carrying the NDM gene, which makes infections extremely difficult to treat.

Currently, only two antibiotics are effective for infections, but these drugs are expensive and must be administered through an IV. Initially considered rare and linked mostly to patients who had received treatment abroad, these bacteria are now appearing more frequently within the United States. Although the overall number of cases remains relatively small, the CDC report highlighted that infections linked to the NDM gene have increased more than fivefold in recent years, as per the US News.

What is 'Nightmare Bacteria'?

Nightmare Bacteria is a term which mostly refers to the bacteria group known as Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae (CRE). It includes pathogens such as Escherichia coli and Klebsiella pneumoniae. When all other options have been exhausted, these bacteria are resistant to the antibiotics carbapenems, which are frequently reserved for severe infections.

The primary factor behind the recent rise in the US is the spread of bacteria carrying the NDM gene (New Delhi metallo-β-lactamase), which enables them to block the effects of multiple antibiotic medications by neutralising them, as per the report in CNBC TV18.

What are the early signs of infection of 'Nightmare Bacteria'?

The early signs of CRE infections are quite challenging as their symptoms frequently appear similar to those of more common bacterial diseases. Warning signs differ depending on how far the infection has progressed. In urinary tract infections, patients may experience fever, cloudy urine, painful urination, and frequent urges to pass urine. Lung infections such as pneumonia often present with coughing, chest discomfort, fever, and shortness of breath.