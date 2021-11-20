Now, dogs can call their owners for a chat anytime

Imagine an app or a device that lets dogs call their owners for a chat anytime they feel the need.

Scientists have invented a softball called DogPhone that will allow bored Beagles or yappy Yorkies to do so.

Aiming to trailblaze the dog internet, inventors in Scotland and Finland say it will be a lifeline for lonely dogs and "pandemic puppies" left at home all day.

According to inventor Ilyena Hirskyj-Douglas, "No one's really done this sort of stuff before. Where do we even begin making things from a dog viewpoint?"

The pet shakes a ball which triggers a video call to the owner's phone. Hirskyj-Douglas has tested the device on her 10-year-old Labrador Zack.

''Over the past decade, many systems have been developed for humans to remotely connect to their pets at home,'' said Hirskyj-Douglas.

However, she points out that ''little attention has been paid to how animals can control such systems and what the implications are of animals using internet systems.''

''When the accelerometer senses movement, it initiates a video call on a laptop in their living room allowing Zack to see and interact with his owner whenever he chooses. Zack’s owner can also use the system to call him, and he is free to answer or ignore the call,'' she adds.

While worried dog lovers hailed the breakthrough others say you'd be barking to get one.

(With inputs from agencies)

