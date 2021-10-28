Dog-sized sea scorpions ruled Chinese sea floors 400 million years ago: Study

Researchers have been making remarkable discoveries and adding to the list is the unearthing of a dog-sized sea scorpion.

Scientists from the Nanjing Institute of Geology and Palaeontology have recently unearthed the fossil remains of a sea scorpion which is a meter long and is believed to have existed in China.

As per the researchers, these dog-sized scorpions were found in the sea floors of South China and are believed to have existed nearly 400 million years ago. The size of these scorpions has been assumed to be nearly 16 times longer than the average-sized scorpions of today.

Also known as Terropterus Xiushanensis, these ancient dog-sized arachnids may have been similar to the present-day horseshoe crab and whip spider. Researchers also found out that these 400 million years old scorpions may have had similar kind of spiny attacking forelimbs.

These sea scorpions belonged to mixopterids, which is a group of sea scorpions (also known as eurypterids). Both these species are known for their speacialised arms which makes it easier for them to hunt on their prey.

As per the researchers, these sea scorpions might have utilised their spiny tails to attack on their prey.

"Our knowledge of mixopterids is limited to only four species in two genera, which were all based on a few fossil specimens from the Silurian Laurussia 80 years ago," the authors of the study said.

These fossils are being believed to date back to somewhere between 443.8 million and 419.2 million years ago, which was also known as the Silurian period. These sea scorpions were once considered to be the deadliest and top predators before the sharks took their place.