Video of Chinese health workers killing pet dog with a crowbar triggers backlash

Health workers in China mercilessly killed a Corgi with a crowbar after its owners were sent into Covid quarantine

The video of the incident went viral on China's Twitter-like platform called Weibo.

It has sparked severe backlash with social media users voicing concern about the extremes local authorities will go to enforce Beijing's zero-case strategy.

In China's Jiangxi province, a Covid case was discovered in an apartment. The owners were ordered to isolate themselves in a hotel.

Desperate to eliminate outbreak, the health officials the woman's pet corgi in the head with a crowbar.

Ms Fu, who identified herself as the corgi's owner said ''Even if they thought the doggy was a threat or it was carrying the virus, they should at least have given it a test first.''

The inhumane way in which the authorities have treated animals while enforcing Covid prevention rules, has prompted a wave of anger.

"If a government that claims to serve the people enforces the law so brutally, can the government still be believed?" one user asked on Weibo.

China is battling the spread of its biggest COVID-19 outbreak caused by the Delta variant.

It has introduced a complex set of curbs, including rigorous contact tracing, multiple rounds of testing of people in at-risk areas, the closure of entertainment and cultural venues, and restrictions on tourism and public transport.

While it is smaller than many outbreaks in other countries, Chinese authorities are anxious to block any further transmissions under the government's zero-tolerance guidance.

(With inputs from agencies)

