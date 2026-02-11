/'It's hard to forgive': Norwegian athlete, who confessed he was unfaithful, receives heartbreaking message from girlfriend

Norwegian biathlete Sturla Holm Lægreid has gone viral for using a sports platform to confess that he cheated on his girlfriend. He won a bronze medal on Tuesday in the men's 20km Individual race in the Winter Olympics in Milan Cortina. Now the girl has responded to his declaration, and she isn't happy. After coming third in the event, Lægreid told Norwegian state broadcaster NRK that he cheated on his girlfriend of six months three months ago. "Three months ago, I made my biggest mistake and cheated on her. I told her about it a week ago. It's ‌been the worst week of my life." Laegreid added that "he had a gold medal" up until last week, but lost it by being unfaithful. The girl in question has now spoken to Norwegian newspaper VG, and said, "Even after a declaration of love in front of the whole world, it's hard to forgive. I did not choose to be put in this position, and it hurts to have to be in it. We have had contact, and he is aware of my opinions on this."

The girl thanked her family and friends for standing with her and supporting her during this time. "Also to everyone else who has thought of me and sympathised, without knowing who I am," she added. The outlet contacted Lægreid about her comments. He did not want to respond initially, but later apologised for using a joyous occasion for something thins personal. "I deeply regret that I brought up this personal story on what was a joyous day for Norwegian biathlon. I am not quite myself today, and I am not thinking clearly," he said. During the interview, Lægreid said, "I had a gold medal in my life... I only have eyes for her. I don't know what I want to achieve by saying this... I wish I could share it with her."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

‘I hope she can still love me’

Later at a press conference, he said, "I am happy because maybe she has not seen it, and maybe she will see it at the right time. I hope I don’t make it worse for her." He went on to say, "She's probably still processing last week's message, but I hope there's light at the end of the tunnel for both of us. And that she can still love me." The athlete refused to reveal the identity of the girl.