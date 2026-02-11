/Romantic or weird? Netizens can't believe this Olympian confessed to being unfaithful on live TV

Norwegian Olympian Sturla Holm Laegreid confessed to cheating on his girlfriend on live tv at the Winter Olympics. Laegreid won a bronze medal after coming in third place in the biathlon, a sport which combines cross-country skiing and rifle shooting. While giving an interview, Laegreid broke down in tears as he made the admission. Reportedly, Laegreid had decided to come clean if he won a medal. After he won the bronze, he did it on live television. Speaking to Norwegian state broadcaster NRK, the athlete said in his native language, "There's someone I wanted to share it with who might not be watching today. Six months ago, I met the ​love of my life - the most beautiful and kindest ​person in the world." He added, "Three months ago, I made my biggest mistake and cheated on her. I told her about it a week ago. It's ‌been the worst week of my life." Laegreid went on to say that "he had a gold medal" up until last week, but lost it by being unfaithful.



The athlete said, even though many might be looking ​at him with different eyes, "but I only have eyes for her." He added, "Sport has taken a slightly different place [in my life] the last few days. I wish I could share it with her." People on social media could not believe that an athlete broke into tears at the Olympics on television. A user wrote, "Imagine breaking down in tears at the Olympics not because of the race, but because you cheated on your girlfriend in the Olympic village." Another added, "I don't condone his actions, but I certainly admire his humility to admit his mistake to the entire world and then offer such a sincere apology. Even Olympic champions are human beings like the rest of us."

However, most people do not think he did the right thing by coming clean on TV, that too after winning a medal. A user wrote, "What a weird time to air your dirty laundry… it won’t help him get his girl back." Another added, "I don't think this is going to help his case. Embarrassing!" One X user wrote, "It may sound romantic, but he just embarrassed her on the world stage. Bro is cooked."

Laegreid came third in the men's Olympic 20km individual biathlon race at the event. His fellow Norwegian, Johan-Olav Botn, took gold while France's Eric Perrot claimed the silver.