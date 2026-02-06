First stuffing, now fillers: WADA responds to bizarre penis injection allegations at 2026 Winter Olympics

Ski Jumping at the Winter Olympics 2026 seems to be focused on the crotch. First, rule changes were implemented to prevent a repeat of last year's crotch stuffing fiasco. Now, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is looking into allegations that ski jumpers could be injecting hyaluronic acid into their penises to cover a larger area while jumping. The claims were first reported by the German newspaper Bild in January. However, no athlete has been accused of the bizarre practice. A larger genital area would allow them to wear a bigger suit, which would eventually increase their aerodynamics and jump further. This comes after two Norwegian athletes, Marius Lindvik and Johann André Forfang, were penalised for stuffing their crotch area with extra fabric at the Ski Jumping World Championships last year. For the Olympics, the rules dictate that all ski jumpers will place tamper-proof microchips in their suits, with 3D scanning technology being used to measure the space between their legs.

How larger crotch area matter in ski jumping?

The science behind adding extra fabric to the crotch area in the tight suits is that it increases the surface area. The sport calls for ski jumpers to move down a steep ramp at a fast pace and then launch and jump as far as they can. The movement of air around the skier when in flight determines the amount of distance he covers. The report by Bild claims that some athletes could be injecting penises with hyaluronic acid to increase their size. WADA president Witold Banka and director general Oliver Niggli said at a press conference in Sicily on Thursday that the agency would investigate any evidence of wrongdoing.

Bizarre claims of hyaluronic acid injections for penis