Northeast Elections 2023: Check Tripura, Nagaland & Meghalaya Voting and Result Dates, Schedule & Opinion Poll

Northeast Elections 2023: The date of Assembly elections in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland is approaching. On January 18, 2023, the Election Commission of India released the Assembly elections scheduled in the Northeastern states of India. In all three states, the current administration's tenure is ending in March. The northeastern will witness the first state Assembly elections of India in 2023. The elections will begin with Tripura in mid-February. Nagaland and Meghalaya will have the polls at February end. The Election Commission has also announced the date of the result of Assembly Elections 2023.

According to the authorities, there are 9,125 polling stations in Nagaland, Meghalaya, and Tripura. The Election Commission has also considered the Board Examination dates and movement of security forces as they decided the schedule of Assembly elections in the Northeastern states.

Here's everything you need to know about the Assembly Elections 2023 in the northeast. We have mentioned everything starting from election dates and schedules to opinion polls.

Northeast Assembly Elections 2023: Date, Schedule & Opinion Polls

The Election Commission of India has announced the date for Tripura polls as February 16, 2023. Furthermore, the elections in Nagaland and Meghalaya are on February 27, 2023. The authorities will count the votes on March 2 in all three states. According to the Election Commission, the election results must come before March 4, 2023.

In January 2023, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar informed the number of voters in Nagaland is 13.9 lakh and the number of first-time voters is more than 30,000.