‘No kitchen, no bathroom,’ video of ‘tiniest apartment of New York’ leaves internet fuming, watch

Social media users were left fuming after watching the video of the ‘tiniest apartment in New York’. Realtor Omer Labock shared the video on Instagram, which has now gone viral on internet.

The video shows Labock strolling through the area, dubbed as the tiniest apartment in Manhattan, up for rent for a whopping $1,200 per month. Much to everybody’s shock, the so-called apartment neither had a kitchen nor a bathroom. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Omer Labock (@realtoromer) × “This has to be the tiniest apartment in Manhattan. This is insane. This is the entire apartment. I cannot make this stuff up. This is everything. No bathroom. No kitchen. All you have is just a closet, probably from Ikea,” Omer said.

He mentioned that the bathroom was located outside the apartment inside the hallway.

“This is crazy but it is also the cheapest apartment. So, for $1200 a month, you can live in what’s basically a bedroom,” he added.

The room had a wardrobe that he said looked like from “Ikea”. Labock then showed the single window of the room, overlooking the fire escape and other buildings. "Yes, this is the entire thing - you cannot make this up,” he said.

Giving a perspective of the size of the room, Labock said, “I'm not the biggest dude but I can almost touch both sides here.”

Posting the video, Labock wrote in the caption, “Would you live here?”

The internet, however, erupted in anger and pulled no punches.

A user asked, "How is this legal?"

Another user wrote, "I'd rather live out of my car and use a gym membership bathroom."

"No bathroom then it's not an apartment. It's a room in a rooming house. Stop renaming things like this. It is a ROOM in a ROOMING HOUSE. This is not an apartment. Stop allowing landlords to price these rooms as apartments," the third user expressed.

Omer Labock’s video has gone viral with over 8 million views on Instagram.