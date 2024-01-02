New Year 2024: Is 2024 a leap year? Here's why leap year does not come every four years

The new year 2024 is a leap year, meaning the second month will have one day extra. Generally, a leap year comes every four years. However, many are unaware of the need for a leap year and how to calculate it.

Here's everything you need to know about a leap year, its calculation, and its origin.

What is a leap year?

A leap year has 366 days in a year compared to a regular year, which has 365 days. The extra day comes on February 29, the shortest month.

What was the need for a leap year?

A year in the solar calendar depicts one revolution the Earth makes around the Sun. The Earth takes 365 days, five hours, 48 minutes, and 46 seconds to complete one round around the Sun.

Thus, scholars rounded off the length of a year to 365 days and added the remaining six hours four times to make it 24 hours, adding it to every fourth year. This way, they made up for the extra time and introduced the leap year.

Julius Caesar, the Roman general, is credited with introducing the leap year to the Western calendar over 2,000 years ago. The need for a leap year arose when crop cycles and seasons started at different times of the year, confusing the people.

Why does a leap year not come every four years?

Julius Caesar engaged several scholars to solve the leap year problem in 46 BC, who made it more precise around 12 BC. Thus, the Western calendar has a year with 365 days, with a 366th day added once every four years. Even the Islamic calendar Al-Hijra added an extra day to the 12th month of Zul Hijja on leap years.

However, adding an extra day every four years did not solve the problems as the six hours used for calculation differed from the actual 5 hours, 48 minutes and 46 seconds. It made the solar year slightly shorter than the calendar year.

In the 16th century, Pope Gregory XIII ordered the cancellation of ten days from the calendar on October 4 to compensate for the accumulated ten extra days. After the declaration, October 15 came the very next day. However, his one-time drastic action did not solve the accuracy issue.

Later, scholars decided that about one leap year, every century would not have 366 days to manage the extra day. They chose years ending with 00 for this. However, this threw the calculations out of whack.

Finally, in the Gregorian calendar, the years ending with 00, divisible by 400, were considered leap years. Thus, 2000 was a leap year, but 2100 will not be.