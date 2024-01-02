Double miracle: New Jersey welcomes twins born a year apart, as does Connecticut

A couple in New Jersey welcomed twin boys in two different years, as one was born in 2023, while the other arrived in 2024.

While one of the twins arrived on 31 December 2023, the other came on 1 January 2024 at the Virtua Voorhees Hospital in New Jersey. The hospital said in a news release, "Older brother Ezra was born at 11:48 pm on New Year's Eve, weighing 6 pounds and measuring 18¾ inches long. Slightly younger brother Ezekial was born at 12:28 am on New Year's Day, weighing 4 pounds and measuring 17¼ inches long."

The couple, Eve and Billy, were delighted that the twin boys were healthy and would have an amusing story to tell on their future birthdays.

The Merchantville family has a history of New Year's babies. What's more surprising is that Ezra shared his birthday with his father, Billy, who's also a New Year baby.

However, Ezra and Ezekial are the not only twins born in different years. The Morris family also welcomed twins as they transitioned into 2024. Aliyah Kiyomi Morris gave birth to twins at the Yale New Haven Hospital in Connecticut. She gave birth to her son, Seven Morris, at 11:59 pm GMT, with only one minute left for 2023 to end. Seven's sister, Souli Morris, was born three minutes after him on the first day of 2024. Both babies weighed six pounds and nine ounces.

Last year, the Scott family in Texas welcomed twin girls Annie JO and Effie Rose in different years. Annie Jo was born at 11:55 pm GMT on 31 December 2022, her mother Kali Scott told ABC News. Her sister, Effie Rose, was born on 1 January 2023. Both girls weighed around five pounds and five ounces.

Another set of fraternal twins born in California achieved the rare feat on New Year 2022. Alfredo Antonia Trujillo and Aylin Yolanda Trujillo arrived on two different days and years. While Alfredo was born on 31 December 2021 at 11:45 pm, Aylin was born on 1 January 2022 at the stroke of midnight.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(CDCP), over 120,000 twin births occur annually in the United States. Thus, three per cent of all births in the US are twin births. However, twin births in different years during the New Year season are rare.