Nepal mandates electronic chips for Mount Everest climbers starting this spring season

Nepal will soon make it mandatory for all climbers to get an electronic chip before embarking on the tedious expedition to the summit of Mount Everest. The chip, costing between $10 and $15, will help rescue agencies locate the climbers in an emergency situation. Kathmandu is expected to formulate a law before this spring season when the climbing season starts.

“All the climbers to Everest would be provided the electronic chip by the government after paying a certain amount. It will be fitted in the climber’s jacket,” Rakesh Gurung, Director at the Department of Tourism, was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Thousands of climbers from Nepal, India and other parts of the world take on the challenging journey to the 8,849-metre-high summit every year; with many of them ending up losing their lives or getting injured.

According to the Nepalese government, some 300 people have lost their lives on Mount Everest since 1953. In the previous spring season till May 22, at least 12 climbers were reported dead, including four from Nepal and one each from India and China.

Conducting rescue ops really difficult

Mount Everest remains snow-capped throughout the year, owing to harsh weather conditions and persistent snowstorms.

The Everest base camp is located at an altitude of 18,000 feet. The expedition path beyond this point is extremely tough to navigate amid snowstorms and avalanches. Rescuers too find it difficult to locate and provide help to climbers in case of emergency. Thus, electronic chips might come in handy during these situations.

Gurung added the chip will help make the expeditions safe and facilitate emergency rescue operations. He also said that some of the climbing agencies have already mandated electronic chips for their climbers.